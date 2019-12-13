Received death threats over Lashley storyline, FBI had to protect me: Lana

WWE RAW saw a divorce proceeding between Lana and Rusev (Source: WWE) WWE RAW saw a divorce proceeding between Lana and Rusev (Source: WWE)

The storyline between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley escalated to another level as the 34-year old WWE star claimed that she has received death threats on internet by ‘bullies’.

On Monday’s WWE RAW event, Lana came out with a lawyer who handed the divorce documents and stated that Rusev’s restraining order has been put on hold until this proceeding is over. Lana signed the document after saying that when the Bulgarian became rich and famous, it got onto his head. She went on to blame the entire WWE Universe for the downfall of their marriage. While Rusev also signed the papers, Lashley announced that he would ask Lana to marry him once the divorce is finalised.

Lana said in an interview with ComicBook.com that people have made threats to her and WWE and the FBI had gotten involved. “I personally have received a lot of death threats. I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE.”

She said, “Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she said.

Speaking strongly against cyber-bullying, Lana said, “You know, cyber-bullying is a big cause of suicide. And I just wanna speak out on it, as like, that is really, really, really wrong. It’s completely wrong. People really need to think before they comment. Because all they’re doing is they’re hiding behind a screen and they’re just, they’re being mean.

“And you know, do people want to be responsible for people killing themselves? I’m going to continue to strongly speak out about it because I think that there’s a lot, a lot of people that are victims of cyber-bullying and it really effects their entire life and it’s wrong and it needs to stop,” she added.

