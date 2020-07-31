Kurt Angle: On why Vince McMahon looked at him as a liability, wrestling without fans

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon shared a frosty relationship. (Source: Screengrab/youtube) Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon shared a frosty relationship. (Source: Screengrab/youtube)

Kurt Angle’s run with WWE was exciting with a lot of highs and lows. With unmatched technical wrestling skills, Angle dominated the amateur ranks before emerging as one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time.

Four years after earning Olympic gold (1996), Angle entered WWE and finally retired after he lost his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

In a recent interview with Instinct Culture, Angle spoke about his final run with WWE and remarked that Vince McMahon saw him as a liability. Explaining his stance, Angle said, “It didn’t go the way I wanted it to. Vince McMahon had an idea for me, I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn’t have the same idea I did. I wanted to get a title run when I came back.”

“I wanted to have another title run and retire. And Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, ‘Well, I am not done wrestling’ and he said, ‘That’s okay’ And I said, ‘Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,’ and he said ‘We’ll get there.’ So, after the Hall of Fame, that night, after I had my speech, Vince McMahon came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to be the GM of Raw starting tomorrow.’

And I was like ‘Well, I still wanna wrestle,’ he said, ‘We’ll get you there.’ So, I think he did everything he could to kind of push that off. And when it was time for me to wrestle, I was doing the GM job for a year and a half; I was inactive, not bumping, not wrestling. My body started getting arthritic, my neck tightened up, my back, my knees.

Before I knew it, I got in the ring and I looked like an old man wrestling. And I knew that. Even though the company wanted me to continue to wrestle, I didn’t feel right about it for a couple of reasons. One, I wanted to come back and have the title run, that wasn’t going to happen…”

Angle also addressed the issue of WWE without fans and said, “I think that crowds are going to make a huge difference.{in regards to ratings} It just sucks that right now all these companies are waiting for that {live audiences} to return. It’s been very frustrating and I know first hand because I worked as a producer in WWE and being in the meetings it just really sucks to not have the fans there.

