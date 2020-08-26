WWE issues statement on Ku Klux Klan footage on RAW

WWE issued a statement over the last episode of RAW. (Screengrab/RAW)

WWE said on Tuesday that it will bar the virtual fan whose Ku Klux Klan video aired during Raw.

The fan, whose screen was visible, aired a video of a man in KKK garb, complete with a white hood. The offensive video could be seen clearly during the Raw main event on USA Network.

Apart from the KKK outfit, there was a Chris Benoit picture that was spotted during this week’s RAW.

The KKK outfit was spotted towards the end of the show and there also appeared video footage of what seemed like an execution that was displayed from one of the virtual fans. WWE was also called out for not removing the KKK footage from a YouTube RAW clip.

One of the concerns about the ThunderDome concept has been that users would troll WWE by broadcasting offensive content on their screens. WWE issued a brief statement regarding the matter:

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Here are some of the video/screen captures that were gathered:

The #FireVelveteenDream display is one thing, but this? The #Thunderdome is starting to become a ground for the most unusual (and maybe hateful) things to be seen. https://t.co/5XLOVdVKrs — Giovanna Morales ♐ (@GigiMorale92) August 25, 2020

Aye @WWE thunderdome was cool but seeing the KKK front row was all wrong! #Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/oCOGTqlf0r — MAC (@Burn1yaBitch) August 25, 2020

Fairly certain there was just a KKK rally on the screens in the ThunderDome. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 25, 2020

Like the NBA, the WWE has attempted to replace spectators during the pandemic with monitors showing virtual fans, many of whom record themselves. It remains unclear how much time the WWE had to edit that broadcast before it aired.

Meanwhile, in the night after Summerslam, Raw posted its best numbers since RAW after Wrestlemania. This past Monday Night Raw drew 2.028 million viewers and a 0.67 rating in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic.

It’s no secret that WWE Monday Night Raw has drawn the lowest ratings in its 27-year history in the calendar year of 2020.

