Former WWE Champion Kane wins election to become Knox County, Tennessee mayor

Glenn Jacobs, more commonly known by his in-ring moniker Kane, won the elections on Friday to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. The Big Red Monster, who has been part of the WWE industry for over two decades, won the Republican primary in a tight contest earlier this year. On Friday, Jacobs easily got past Democrat candidate Linda Haney to win the top political office in Tennessee county.

Jacobs pulled in 66.56 percent of the total votes. By the time the polls were closed, early and absentee voting showed Kane having a lead of nearly 2-1 over Haney, which led to the results being declared early.

Glenn Jacobs takes the stage… “somebody told me we were about to do a cage fight” @wvlt pic.twitter.com/PtUkVQ7nox — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) 3 August 2018

Kane’s electoral campaign has focused on committing to reduces taxes, providing a renewed focus on the quality of education and attracting new jobs in the area. “In my primary, I only won by 23 votes in that one, so every vote really does count and I want to make sure I get as many as I possibly can. Since May, we’ve been knocking on doors, continuing that. We’ve also continued the process of meeting with department heads, school board, county commissioners, that kind of thing,” he was quoted as saying by WATE 6 prior to the elections.

WATCH: The Undertaker joins Kane during the electoral campaign

The three-time World Champion announced his decision to run for the mayor in March 2017 and since then has made only sporadic appearances in the WWE ring. Kane, appeared last month on Smackdown Live, where he reunited with Daniel Bryan as part of Team Hell No to challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team titles. But his return was cut short after he was viciously assaulted prior to the title match by Harper and Rowan at Extreme Rules and suffered an ankle injury.

With the opposition targetting his association with the professional wrestling brand before the elections, it still remains to be seen whether Kane would make an appearance again in WWE anytime soon. He promised to devote himself full time to the Knox County if elected as the mayor, which has left many wondering if the wrestler will call it quits.

