Sunday, December 27, 2020
Jon Huber, WWE’s Luke Harper, dies of lung issue at the age of 41

Jon Huber won the Tag Team titles twice while also winning the Intercontinental Championship during his run in the WWE. After joining AEW, he won the AEW TNT Championship.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 27, 2020 11:32:35 am
Jon Huber in action as Luke Harper in the WWE. (Twitter/@WWE)

Jon Huber, who was popularly known as Luke Harper in the WWE and as Brodie Lee in the All Elite Wrestling, passed away due to a non-COVID-19 related lung issue at the age of 41 on Sunday.

Huber broke into the wrestling scene through promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling initially. He eventually went on to make a big splash in NXT and WWE.

Remembering her husband, Amanda wrote on Instagram, “My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

“No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue,” she added.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, Huber engaged in rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena, and The Usos in the WWE. Also, he won the Tag Team titles twice while also winning the Intercontinental Championship. After joining AEW, he won the AEW TNT Championship.

