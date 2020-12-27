Jon Huber, WWE’s Luke Harper, dies of lung issue at the age of 41

Jon Huber, who was popularly known as Luke Harper in the WWE and as Brodie Lee in the All Elite Wrestling, passed away due to a non-COVID-19 related lung issue at the age of 41 on Sunday.

Huber broke into the wrestling scene through promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling initially. He eventually went on to make a big splash in NXT and WWE.

Look back at the unforgettable career of the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. https://t.co/aWGQzymtzf pic.twitter.com/mTUX2p3yWb — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020

Remembering her husband, Amanda wrote on Instagram, “My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

“No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue,” she added.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, Huber engaged in rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena, and The Usos in the WWE. Also, he won the Tag Team titles twice while also winning the Intercontinental Championship. After joining AEW, he won the AEW TNT Championship.

Amazing talent ….

Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

Totally devastated over the loss of Jon”Luke/Brodie”,such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 27, 2020

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 27, 2020