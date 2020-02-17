John Cena likely to make WWE comeback at WrestleMania 36

John Cena will host the quiz show on Nickelodeon. (Source: WWE) John Cena will host the quiz show on Nickelodeon. (Source: WWE)

Former WWE champion John Cena is likely to make a comeback at the industry’s premier pay-per-view event WrestleMania 36, which is slated to be held on April 6. This development was reported on the weekend edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription needed).

According to the report, the former WWE champion is likely to battle Elias. The rivalry between the two was projected in WrestleMania 35 when Cena interrupted Elias’ “concert” in his Doctor of Thuganomics character. He had then hit Elias with his iconic finishing move FU. The feud between the two superstars was also seen at WrestleMania 34 before Cena went to lose his match against The Undertaker.

In the previous segment of WWE Backstage it was announced that Cena will feature in WWE TV, February 28 edition of SmackDown, an event that can possibly lead the angle for his return.

Cena, who is a part of action film F9, hasn’t been in ringside action since January 2019, a triple threat match featuring him against Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre. His last appearance on WWE TV was in July 2019, where Cena took part in a SmackDown rap battle segment with the Usos.

The report also mentioned that a match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is also being planned for the annual event.

WrestleMania 36 will also see current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar take on McIntyre and NXT Champion Rhea Ripley battle Charlotte Flair.

