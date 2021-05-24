John Cena to return to WWE with live audience: Reports

John Cena’s last appearance in WWE was in WrestleMania 36 where he lost to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match. However, with the company reportedly set to resume its live tours, a return for the 16-time champion is on the cards.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been in talks with Cena for an appearance on the July 16 episode of SmackDown in front of a live audience.

Cena, who continues to remain busy with his filming commitments, recently spoke with Den of Geek and confessed that he does want a return to WWE.

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…”

When asked about plans of once working full time with carrying WWE he said, “No, no, that’s not true. That’s not true. If you think so, watch any wrestling match or WWE performance with one individual,” Cena said. “So I don’t believe in that term. It’s an absolute team effort. And I hate when people say that because it takes the credit away from a lot of talented individuals. But I think one thing is for certain that if WWE ever asked me to do anything, be it a phone interview or go to a smaller city to promote or go to a larger stage or fly across the world or et cetera, et cetera.

“For 15 years my life was a blur that had not much else in it except light blue canvas and ropes. And I love it for that. And I think now the audience is very understanding that I developed a similar sort of passion towards this. And you can’t be both places at once because one place will suffer or if not, both places will suffer.”