John Cena to host ‘Are you smarter than a 5th grader’ on Nickelodeon

The 16-time World Champion John Cena is set to host the popular quiz show “Are you smarter than a 5th grader” on Nickelodeon. The broadcasting channel made the announcement on Friday that Cena will host all the new episodes of the family game show in the upcoming season.

The show will showcase adults being tested on their 5th grade-school knowledge with little kids around the corner to help them in case they need them.

“I’m excited to partner again with Nickelodeon to host this new series, and I can’t wait to see kids defeat grownups who find themselves back in the classroom,” Cena said in a press release.

The release further added that the production on the show will begin this spring and the show will premier later this year on Nickelodeon.

Cena has not been a regular member of the WWE roster for the past couple of years, with the wrestler working on several movies and interview shows. The Leader of the Cenation last made a WWE appearance on RAW last month. He was scheduled to make an appearance at the pay-per-view Royal Rumble last month, but later was ruled out, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Last year, in October, Cena addressed his wrestling future in an interview to Wrestling Inc. and said he is starting to become concerned about his health. “I am old guys. I’m old. I’m 41 and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health. I wanna be able to run the streets at 80 instead of hobbling around. I’m at a point in my life where I need to think long-term,” he said.

But he added that he will still continue to be a part of WWE. “That doesn’t mean I’m leaving the WWE. I’ll never leave the WWE, it’s my home. But I have to think about long-term health and right now this is probably the best play for me,” he said.