John Cena reviews Shaquille O’Neal’s AEW debut; ‘You could’ve been something in WWE’

John Cena, the renowned professional wrestler, and actor, recently appeared on an episode of NBA on TNT earlier this week where he interacted with four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and opined that the latter could have had a great career in WWE if he wasn’t so good at playing basketball.

Cena was a guest on the show and had some high praise for Shaq, who recently made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Although Cena was on the show to promote his upcoming Suicide Squad movie, Shaq shifted the conversation and asked the former WWE star about his recent AEW match.

However, Cena smartly avoided praising WWE’s competition (in AEW), and addressing the seven feet tall Shaq said, “You are one of the Mount Rushmore of sports entertainers.”

“It’s a shame that you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court because you could have been something in WWE. I still think you can be.”

Responding to the 49-year-old, Cena went on to add, “Big Shaq, I’ve been sequestered in a bunker here in Vancouver as they’re really kind of keeping the lockdown to us. Now I heard you made your in-ring debut; I’m going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance?”

Shaq replied by saying that he wanted to represent all the wrestlers he has been a fan of since growing up, including John Cena.

“Well, I really wanted to represent your guys right here, you know, giving a shout out to the Brodie Lee power slam right there, wanted to make it look good. Because listen growing up, you know, I watched you guys… Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan,” he said.

“I think I did pretty good. I just wanted to represent you, wrestlers, because you guys are some of my favorite athletes. You know how I feel about you. I love you, big fan of yours, congratulations on everything that you’re doing.”