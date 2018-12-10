John Cena reveals text message sent to Roman Reigns after leukemia revelation

WWE Superstar John Cena had an intense rivalry with Roman Reigns last year. The Big Dog and Cena faced off against each other at No Mercy where Cena lost to Reigns. However, despite the animosity, Cena has lent support to Reigns after finding out that the former Universal Champion was battling leukemia. In October, in an episode on RAW Reigns broke the news in front of a capacity crowd and relinquished his Universal Championship. Reflecting on the episode Cena, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV, revealed how he texted Reigns with words of comfort after finding out about Reigns’ condition.

“I texted him the day of the announcement, just letting him know that he is in really good hands,” Cena said.

“He is part of a very exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he has done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health, which is first and foremost. And I told him if he needs anything, he knows where to find me,” he added.

” And I know Joe, I know Joe is a tough s.o.b. I don’t ever expect him to say, ‘Hey man, I need this.’ I don’t ever expect to get that text, but if I ever do, I think we have a mutual understanding that it is as good as done,” Cena concluded.

Cena had also tweeted in support of Reigns where he wrote, “Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support.”

Reigns was recently spotted at an american football match where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were facing Georgia Bulldog.