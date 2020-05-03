WWE superstar John Cena pays homage to Irrfan Khan

John Cena remembers Irrfan Khan. (Source: WWE/File) John Cena remembers Irrfan Khan. (Source: WWE/File)

WWE superstar John Cena shared a post on social media for Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Cena, who is a 16-time WWE champion, is now a full-time actor. However, the Cenation leader has never worked with Irrfan, who featured in several Hollywood films. Irrfan’s first big break was in British Indian filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s film The Warrior (2001).

Cena’s tribute to Irrfan has gained a lot of attention on social media. A couple of days back, Cena had also posted a photo of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Here is Cena’s post for the Bollywood legend-

When he visited The Indian Express in 2013, the actor, who had already won a Padma Shri for his acting performances, said he had chosen to pursue acting over sports since he felt he could pursue it for longer.

In 2017, Irrfan appeared on the chat show Son of Abish and spoke about his love for sports and how he was forced to give up on cricket.

“I wanted to become a cricketer and make a career out of it. I was an all-rounder and the youngest one in my team in Jaipur. While I did love batting more, our captain liked my bowling and thereby made me a bowler,” said Irrfan, a self-proclaimed MS Dhoni fan.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan. He last appeared in Hindi film Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium that he had starred in.

