WWE: John Cena to face Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 2019?

The former 16-time World Champion John Cena sent the WWE fandom buzzing when he tweeted earlier this month that he would be making an appearance in New York City during the Wrestlemania weekend. With WWE not giving any updates on whom Cena would be facing at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the fans continued to speculate on the same.

I’m sitting at a picnic table now BUT will be at @StrandBookStore in Union Square, NYC on April 5th at 4pm taking photos and meeting fans of #ElbowGrease! 🚗

Until then, I’ll just be sitting at this picnic table. pic.twitter.com/h1X95Cqg4c — John Cena (@JohnCena) 5 March 2019

But, Cena’s recent Instagram post, has perhaps, answered the questions for the fans. In a cryptic post, without any caption, the leader of the Cenation shared an old image of former World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, hinting that the two are destined to meet at the Show of the Shows this year.

Angle, earlier this week on Raw, came out to announce that he would be competing for the final time in a WWE ring at Wrestlemania. Cena made his debut WWE debut against Angle in 2002 and the two have, since then, cross paths several times throughout their careers. Facing a long time foe to mark an end of a historic career would be a fitting way for Angle to bid farewell to the wrestling business.

The last time the two superstars faced each other was on Raw in January 2006 in a ‘First blood match’. Both the opponents left each other in a bloody mess and the match ended in a no-contest.

Cena, 41, is currently a part-time member on WWE roster. He last made his appearance on Raw in January, in which he battled against Baron Corbin, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley for the no. 1 contender’s spot to take on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Balor eventually picked up the win, while Cena, who was scheduled to appear in the Royal Rumble match, could not make it, reportedly due to other scheduling conflicts.