WWE: John Cena to face Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 2019?

John Cena shared a cryptic post on his official Instagram account, giving rise to speculations that the 16-time World Champion could face longtime rival Kurt Angle this year at Wrestlemania.

John Cena could be on the verge of facing long time rival Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE)

The former 16-time World Champion John Cena sent the WWE fandom buzzing when he tweeted earlier this month that he would be making an appearance in New York City during the Wrestlemania weekend. With WWE not giving any updates on whom Cena would be facing at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the fans continued to speculate on the same.

But, Cena’s recent Instagram post, has perhaps, answered the questions for the fans. In a cryptic post, without any caption, the leader of the Cenation shared an old image of former World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, hinting that the two are destined to meet at the Show of the Shows this year.

Angle, earlier this week on Raw, came out to announce that he would be competing for the final time in a WWE ring at Wrestlemania. Cena made his debut WWE debut against Angle in 2002 and the two have, since then, cross paths several times throughout their careers. Facing a long time foe to mark an end of a historic career would be a fitting way for Angle to bid farewell to the wrestling business.

The last time the two superstars faced each other was on Raw in January 2006 in a ‘First blood match’. Both the opponents left each other in a bloody mess and the match ended in a no-contest.

Cena, 41, is currently a part-time member on WWE roster. He last made his appearance on Raw in January, in which he battled against Baron Corbin, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley for the no. 1 contender’s spot to take on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Balor eventually picked up the win, while Cena, who was scheduled to appear in the Royal Rumble match, could not make it, reportedly due to other scheduling conflicts.

