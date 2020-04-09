All things end: John Cena’s cryptic message teases WWE retirement

John Cena had a memorable battle inside the Firefly Fun House. (Source: WWE) John Cena had a memorable battle inside the Firefly Fun House. (Source: WWE)

John Cena has been flirting with idea of retirement from WWE over the past year and the Doctor of Thuganomics once again took to Twitter where he posted a cryptic tweet which teased an end to his in ring career.

Sunday’s (April 5) bizarre Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 was probably one of the finest moments in Cena’s WWE career and that may well serve as a perfect send-off to Cena’s role in WWE.

Here is what the 16-time WWE Champion wrote on Twitter: “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing.”

“Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort.”

Naturally, that’s led to lots of speculation from fans and industry voices that Cena plans to hang up his jorts.

Ever since his loss to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Cena has been active on social media with quite a few messages.

“When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity,” he wrote a day after the second night of Wrestlemania 2020.

“Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat,” was his other message on April 7.

