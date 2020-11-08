Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump: CM Punk responds to Linda McMahon, WWE stars react

CM Punk trolled Linda McMahon, (AP/CM Punk)

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.

The American public has had its say and for the first time in a generation denied a sitting president a second term.

President Donald Trump’s tenure lasted just four years.

Incidentally, Linda McMahon, wife of Chairman Vince McMahon had tweeted: “Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge!!@VP; @AmericaFirstPAC”.

This did not go unnoticed and straight-edge superstar replied to Linda McMahon’s tweet-

As Biden ousted once WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump from his position, who has publicly alleged that the results were rigged, here is a collection of how WWE superstars reacted to it:

And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title. https://t.co/1Ebp5FLBrx — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 7, 2020

This feels better than I expected. https://t.co/v62LKlNlAk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

Biden has officially changed his twitter bio to: “president-elect”.

Trump has changed his Facebook status to: “it’s complicated”#Election2020 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 7, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Thankful, let’s grow 💙 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 7, 2020

A few quick thoughts about this historic election. Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion. Let’s begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020

Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. His running mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first female vice president. Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

(With AP inputs)

