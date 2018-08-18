Jeff Hardy reveals his favourite WWE SummerSlam moment

Jeff Hardy will look to reclaim his United States Championship. (Source: WWE) Jeff Hardy will look to reclaim his United States Championship. (Source: WWE)

The former WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is set to face the current title holder Shinsuke Nakamura at Summerslam to reclaim his title. However, before heading into the battle at the Biggest Party Of The Summer, The Charismatic Enigma addressed the media on a conference call and revealed his favourite Summerslam moment, which happened 18 years ago.

“In 2000, we had one of those TLC matches between The Hardyz vs Dudley Boyz vs Edge & Christian. That’s a fond memory. But this year I look forward to yet another SummerSlam and make a new memory,” The 6-time tag team Champion fondly recalled.

Hardy, who gained popularity over the years for high-flying moves, including jumping off from ladders and through tables, revealed his actions have taken a toll on his body. “I’m a little beat up, but my back is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago,” he admitted.

“I’ve been having this issue with my elbow, like a nerve issue, and my hand was asleep for probably seven weeks and it’s finally woken. But overall, I’m 40 years old, I feel pretty good to be wrestling the way I am today in 2018,” he added.

So what keeps him going till now? “A lot of luck, and hope, and faith, and just belief in myself,” he said before adding, “Over the years, I’ve always tried to be confident in who I am and what I want to portray.”

Looking at the road ahead, Hardy also said he would love to be a part of a Hell in the Cell match. “That’s one match I’ve never been a part of,” he said. “And definitely I want to be in a ‘Deletion’-style match, like Matt and Bray did the Ultimate Deletion on our property. I can bring Brother Nero back to life,” he signed off by saying.

