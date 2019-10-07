Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’ ends in turmoil

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt tore each other to shreds in a chaotic Hell in a Cell Match that ended in brutality and without a clear winner.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt was kept from the title due to a match-stoppage ruling that led to Rollins retaining the title — a decision that proved to be instantly controversial at the end of the pair’s grisly Hell in a Cell Match.

But that did very little to stop Wyatt from continuing his assault against the Universal Champion, whom he left writhing on the arena floor as Hell in a Cell finally faded to black.

With the ring bathed in red light, Rollins hit Wyatt with superkicks and Stomps beyond counting. Even a swing of the chair directly to Wyatt’s head failed to do the trick. Sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer but The Beastslayer did it anyway.

Rollins, however, made the mistake of straddling his fallen foe and quickly found himself ensnared in the Mandible Claw as Wyatt rose up from his back and continued his attack. Wyatt then took Rollins outside the ring.

Wyatt smashed Rollins face-first into the arena floor with Sister Abigail and applied the Mandible Claw once again before Wyatt’s exit. Hell in a Cell did not end with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt as Universal Champion.

Other results:

Natalya defeats Lacey Evans

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeats Sasha Banks

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeat Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

Randy Orton defeats Ali

The Kabuki Warriors defeats Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders defeats The O.C. via Disqualification

Chad Gable defeats King Corbin

Charlotte Flair defeats Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion