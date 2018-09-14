WWE Hell in a Cell Recap: When The Undertaker threw Mick Foley from top of cage on a table; watch video

Mick Foley was involved in one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell match in history. (Source: WWE) Mick Foley was involved in one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell match in history. (Source: WWE)

The WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is just a couple of days away with some of the most exciting matches set to take place inside the monstrous 20-feet steel structure. The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy will take on the Viper Randy Orton inside the structure. The main event will see the Big Dog Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Title against The Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman. Added to the equation is the special guest referee – Mick Foley. The Hardcore legend announced last week on RAW that he wishes to play a role inside the structure one more time.

Of course, Mick Foley is no stranger to Hell in a Cell match. In fact, the former 2-time World Champion had one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history at the King of the Ring pay-per-view on June 28, 1998.

After an intense build-up to the fight in the previous few weeks, Foley, who was known by in his ring moniker, Mankind, at that time, asked The Undertaker to climb up to the top of the cage to start the fight. After a few rounds of haymakers, steel chair blows and walking around on the top of the 16-feet structure (it used to be 16 feet at that time), the Deadman did what no one imagined. He literally threw Mankind from the top of the structure on the announce table below. “As God is my witness, he has been broken in half!” – the words from the then, play-by-play commentator Jim Ross, became one of the most memorable quotes in WWE history.

The EMT’s and the referees came down to the ringside to take Foley on a stretcher. But just when it looked the match was over, he got up and went on to climb atop the structure again. The Undertaker followed him. After a few minutes, The Phenom delivered a chokeslam on the top of the structure, forcing it to break down and Foley fell down from the top inside the ring.

The fight continued inside the ring, as both the stars bled out – Foley was bleeding from his mouth, while The Undertaker bled from his forehead. “I think the blood in his mouth is coming from his insides – it is internal bleeding,” the colour commentator Jerry Lawler said on Foley’s condition. Later, The Undertaker chokeslammed Foley on a bunch of thumbtacks, before delivering a Tombstone Piledriver. One. Two. Three. The Deadman emerged victorious, in the end.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd