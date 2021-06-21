WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Results: Bobby Lashley triumphs over McIntyre

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: At WWE Hell in a Cell, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley reigned supreme over Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair bested Bayley and inside the dreaded structure. Plus, Alexa Bliss scored a haunting win over Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair walked away with a win over Raw Women’s Champion by disqualification among other highlights.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

After warring for months, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre took their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell, and The All Mighty reigned supreme to retain the WWE Championship. This means McIntyre will not be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is Champion.

McIntyre started off strong, beating Lashley all around the ringside area, bashing him repeatedly into the chain link before leveling him with the steel steps. The champion was dazed early following a massive overhead belly-to-belly.

Lashley used MVP’s cane as a means to get back in the match. The All Mighty showed a previously unseen propensity for aggression, later sandwiching McIntyre into the cage repeatedly with the steps.

But Kendo stick strikes to McIntyre seemed to ignite a fire in the challenger, who clawed back — until a thumb to the eye by Lashley led to chaos with the referee being knocked out of the ring and unable to count McIntyre’s pin after a Future Shock DDT.

It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RQgCWkOC2c — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2021

The second referee was in the ring after McIntyre hit a Claymore moments later. So was MVP to pull the official out of the squared circle and disrupt the count, however. MVP would quickly regret his involvement as The Scottish Warrior assaulted him and blasted him with a Claymore.

By then, though, Lashley had recovered and ambushed McIntyre with the Hurt Lock, only to be rammed backward through a table set up against the cell. Back in the ring, the challenger pulverized Lashley with the chair. But The All Mighty answered after dodging a Claymore, showcasing his awe-inspiring strength by sending McIntyre through a table at ringside from the apron.

McIntyre still had one last gasp left. After delivering a Glasgow Kiss and another Future Shock DDT, he appeared poised to deliver another Claymore — only for MVP to grab his boot. Lashley capitalised, rolling up McIntyre for the three-count and leaving him in disbelief as his last chance at becoming champion for the foreseeable future slipped through his fingers.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair def. Bayley

For weeks, Bayley laughed at Bianca Belair. But the SmackDown Women’s Champion had the last laugh inside Hell in a Cell, winning a brutal battle to retain the title.

But after a hot start by Bianca, The Role Model reversed course by countering a superplex, slamming the titleholder face-first into one ring post before smashing her left shoulder into another and continuing to target the same arm.

Bianca turned the tables, driving Bayley through Kendo sticks with a spinebuster and further brutalizing her after tethering her own hair to Bayley’s arm.

Belair combined equal parts innovation and viciousness to put Bayley away. After hitting a Senton with the challenger on the ladder, Bianca planted Bayley with the K.O.D. on the same ladder for the victory.

Other results:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya def. Mandy Rose (Kickoff Match)

Seth Rollins def. Cesaro

Alexa Bliss def. Shayna Baszler

Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens

Charlotte Flair def. Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley via disqualification