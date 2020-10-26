Hell in a Cell 2020 results: Randy Orton is a 14-time Champion, Miz wins MITB

Hell in a Cell 2020 results: Randy Orton and The Miz were the biggest winners on the day. (WWE)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 results, highlights: There was no escaping Randy Orton’s reign of terror at WWE Hell in a Cell, and that’s exactly the way it panned out for Drew McIntyre, who failed to defend his title on Monday. McIntyre, who outlasted Orton in a brutal showdown at SummerSlam, fell short.

McIntyre was a champ about the match, notably taking this bump:

But the story of the match was McIntyre took a beating and kept coming, like a true champion, but ultimately he fell to an RKO.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Title)

Reigns brutalized Jey Uso to stay on top as the Tribal Chief. Jey quit to save his brother and finally end the match. Reigns stood over them with the title held high before leaving with Heyman. Afa and Sika were on the stage to congratulate Reigns on his win.

The Miz vs. Otis (Money in the Bank Contract)

While the contest began with Otis rushing in to crush The Miz in the corner a great betrayal towards the end by Tucker (as he nailed Otis with the briefcase) helped the Miz cover him for the victory to win the MITB contract.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Title)

Two Beltz Banks and Bayley Dos Straps meet in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match. It was Sasha Banks ended Bayley’s historic reign.

Watch all the highlights of Hell in a Cell 2020 below-

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd