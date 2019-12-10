Evolution Reunited: Randy Orton on Batista going into Hall of Fame

WWE’s Randy Orton and Batista go back a long way as they were a part of one of the greatest factions in WWE- Evolution. WWE’s Randy Orton and Batista go back a long way as they were a part of one of the greatest factions in WWE- Evolution.

WWE on Tuesday confirmed its latest entrant into the Hall of Fame, none other than the Animal- Batista. As WWE Superstars and fans took to Twitter to congratulate Batista, Randy Orton shared his thoughts on the announcement.

Orton and Batista go back a long way as they were a part of one of the greatest factions in WWE- Evolution.

At full strength, Evolution was nearly unstoppable. As their power expanded, Evolution captured Raw’s three major championships — World Heavyweight, Intercontinental and World Tag Team Titles — all on the same evening.

In an exclusive interview with WWE.com, Orton said, “Dave deserves it. I’ve known him for 20 years; he was the first guy I ever ran into when I reported down to Louisville, Kentucky for developmental back when I was 19 years old,” Orton said.

“I remember seeing this 350-pound, jacked-up man and just was thinking to myself ‘What have I got myself into?’”

“Of course after that was Evolution, and I saw Dave grow, we became friends, we travelled the world together. My hats off to him, man. I can’t wait to hear his speech, I know it’ll be heartfelt. He’s always been good to me, and I look forward to seeing him on that special day,” he concluded.

Orton also congratulated his former teammate on Twitter to which Batista also responded.

Between your credit card and my ID we could get a rental car! 😂 #goodtimes #dreamchasers https://t.co/SvXQOmCXml — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

The two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has still not responded to Batista being an inductee.