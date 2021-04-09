From Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson: 10 best celebrity appearances at Wrestlemania

As we near the biggest live event for WWE – Wrestlemania 37, we take you on a trip down memory lane with a glimpse of some of the celebrities that have graced the spectacle.

Bad Bunny is the latest in an epic list of global icons from across the broad spectrum of music genres, huge TV hits and Hollywood movies to have appeared at WrestleMania.

Muhammad Ali, Liberace and Cyndi Lauper starred at the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden, New York, on March 31, 1985, setting the standard for WrestleMania as the pinnacle of pop culture events which continues today.

Here are 10 appearances at WrestleMania by entertainers who are household names around the world-

Muhammad Ali

Ozzy Osbourne (WMII)

Pamela Anderson (WMXI)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (WMXXXI)

Donald Trump

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (WMXXIV)

Mike Tyson (WMXIV)

Shaquille O’Neal

Kim Kardashian (WM XXIV)

MR. T (WMI)