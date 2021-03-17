From LeBron James to John Cena: How Austin 3:16 Day was a celebration

There have been many memorable and timeless catchphrases throughout WWE history, but few have altered the very fabric of reality quite like “Austin 3:16.” Because of the impact of this phrase, March 16 is officially Austin 3:16 Day!

After defeating Jake “The Snake” Roberts to be crowned the 1996 King of the Ring, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin berated his vanquished opponent in a post-match interview and exclaimed, “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**!”

The moment was remarkable and immediately sent shockwaves throughout sports-entertainment before taking pop culture by storm. Not only did it launch The Texas Rattlesnake’s popularity to new heights, it also marked the beginning of The Attitude Era.

In the years that followed, Austin – famously adorned with a black T-shirt with simple, large, white lettering that read “Austin 3:16” – became one of the most popular Superstars of all time. He was a smashmouth competitor in and out of the ring who let no one stand in his way, including Mr. McMahon.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrated “3:16 Day,” by sporting a “LeBron 3:16” shirt before his team’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

WWE legend John Cena also acknowledged “Austin 3:16 Day” in a post on his official Instagram handle.

So grab a Steveweiser, ready your two-finger salute and share your favorite “Stone Cold” Steve Austin moments.