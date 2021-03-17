scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
From LeBron James to John Cena: How Austin 3:16 Day was a celebration

Because of the impact of this phrase, March 16 is officially Austin 3:16 Day!

By: Sports Desk |
March 17, 2021 11:55:59 am
Stone Cold Steve Austin – famously adorned with a black T-shirt with simple, large, white lettering that read “Austin 3:16”. (Source: WWE)

There have been many memorable and timeless catchphrases throughout WWE history, but few have altered the very fabric of reality quite like “Austin 3:16.” Because of the impact of this phrase, March 16 is officially Austin 3:16 Day!

After defeating Jake “The Snake” Roberts to be crowned the 1996 King of the Ring, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin berated his vanquished opponent in a post-match interview and exclaimed, “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**!”

The moment was remarkable and immediately sent shockwaves throughout sports-entertainment before taking pop culture by storm. Not only did it launch The Texas Rattlesnake’s popularity to new heights, it also marked the beginning of The Attitude Era.

In the years that followed, Austin – famously adorned with a black T-shirt with simple, large, white lettering that read “Austin 3:16” – became one of the most popular Superstars of all time. He was a smashmouth competitor in and out of the ring who let no one stand in his way, including Mr. McMahon.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrated “3:16 Day,” by sporting a “LeBron 3:16” shirt before his team’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

WWE legend John Cena also acknowledged “Austin 3:16 Day” in a post on his official Instagram handle.

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

So grab a Steveweiser, ready your two-finger salute and share your favorite “Stone Cold” Steve Austin moments.

