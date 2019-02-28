Former WWE Tag Team Champions ‘The New Day’ return to India

Former WWE Tag Team Champions ‘The New Day’ will be visiting India during the country’s first ever WWE Tryouts in Mumbai from from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6. The Five-time tag team champions will be on their second visit to the country.

As a part of their promotional India Tour, The New Day will be meeting their fans including a visit to High Street Phoenix Mall on March 3. They will stir up some fun on March 4 at a cricket match with the Special Olympics Bharat athletes.

The trio will also interact with the shortlisted talent from across the country at India’s first ever WWE Talent Tryouts, sharing insights on their experience so far and what it takes to be a WWE Superstar. During this visit The New Day has also expressed keen interest in meeting with Bollywood celebrities and being a part of an entertainment show in the city.

The New Day are a professional wrestling stable in WWE, composed of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. They compete on the SmackDown brand, where they are former three-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

They are five-time tag team champions within the company, having won the WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship twice (with their second reign being the longest title reign for a team in WWE history at 483 days) and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship three times.

As tag team champions, The New Day defends the titles under the Free bird rule, with all three members being recognized as champions.