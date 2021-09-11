Former WWE star Al Snow saves child from drowning in Florida: Reports

Former WWE star Al Snow (Allen Sarven) reportedly saved a young boy’s life on Thursday by jumping into the ocean and pulling the boy from a riptide (rip current). Rip currents are a threat on quite a few beaches along the Gulf Coast. If caught in one then it can be extremely difficult to return to shore.

In an interview with TMZ, Sarven spoke about the incident and how he put his life at risk to save the youngster at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida.

“I knew she [the lifeguard] wasn’t going to make it in time. I made it, thank God. And I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it,” the 58-year-old said.

“I was able to stay up and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted,” he added.

Al Snow wrestled in the WWF and WWE for more than a decade.

He is perhaps best known for his success in ECW from 1997-98 and WWE from 1998-2004.