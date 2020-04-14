Florida governor deems WWE as ‘essential business’, live shows resume

WWE RAW took place at the scheduled time and date on Tuesday morning IST. WWE RAW took place at the scheduled time and date on Tuesday morning IST.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has allowed WWE to continue filming at their Performance Center after issuing stay-at-home rules for the state until April 30 with guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security on who would be considered ‘essential’ media employees.

Essential businesses that have been given permission to remain open during Florida’s stay-at-home order include health care, financial, energy, food, communications and transportation sectors. The memo sent by the governor’s office included additions to the list of ‘essential services’ as ’employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production, only if the location is closed to the general public.”

WWE had earlier staged taped versions of RAW, SmackDown and WrestleMania 36 at the empty Performance Center. Starting Tuesday with their RAW program, WWE will run live shows without fans after weeks of shooting the program. WWE has three TV shows per week: RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE said in a statement. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

On Tuesday’s live RAW event, Seth Rollins comes calling for the WWE Champion, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match begins to take shape, and MVP announces who will vie for spots in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

