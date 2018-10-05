Five reasons to watch WWE Super Show-Down

The Undertaker will face off against Triple H one last time. (WWE)

A lot of old wounds will be opened while some new ones may be inflicted as WWE goes Down Under. Come Saturday, and The Undertaker will team up with his old D-Generation X team mate Shawn Michaels against Brothers of Destruction The Undertaker and Kane. It will be the last time that The Undertaker will battle Triple H and there is also a possibility of Shawn Michaels facing off against his old foe. Here are five things you can expect from the WWE Super Show-down.

The Undertaker vs Triple H one last time

The Undertaker and Triple H – two of the names that defined the so-called ‘Attitude Era’ of the WWE. Theirs is a rivalry that goes back 23 years. Popularly understood as the series of “won the battle, but not the war”, the Dead man and the King of Kings will let their moves clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on October 6. The Attitude Era has yet again made a comeback for the fans and as much as the possibilities of The Triple H winning against Undertaker excite us, the gamble for Undertaker smashing it smooth for the win is the one to watch.

Shawn Michaels teams up with old D-Generation X partner against the Brothers of Destruction

HBK’s last fall off opposite The Dead man resulted in his retirement, and he has not competed since. A major first match after the tragic retirement, Shawn will be seen supporting his 20 year old D – Generation X partner, The Triple H against the Undertaker and his so-called brother Kane. The Brothers of Destruction attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels in WWE RAW, giving a teaser of the much anticipated match. WWE is definitely on with its entertainment factor alongside the crispy rivalry, so the predictions are high for the heartbreaker kid to jump in the fight alongside his mate Triple H.

When and where to watch WWE Super Show-Down

Revenge for Michaels against The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a major reason as to why Shawn Michaels went into retirement after WrestleMania 26. He can now finally get back at The Deadman in the presence of a worldwide audience including over 70,000 watchers in attendance at the wrestling showground.

Battle of The Shield

The Shield, comprising Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will face off against their counter-parts, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. All six were heavily involved recently at Hell in a Cell and this Super Showdown playground gives them the opportunity to finish what was started during the last Pay Per View Event.

Never threaten a man’s family: WWE Championship

WWE Champion AJ Styles and the contender Samoa Joe’s personal conflict continue to grow DOWN UNDER when they collide at WWE Super Showdown where there must be a winner. Following a controversial ending to their WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell, their contest at Super Showdown would be a “No Disqualification, No Count Out” match. Will Styles be able to get the level of revenge on The Samoan Submission Machine after all that Joe has said and done to his family? Or will The Phenomenal One’s anger prove to be pivotal, allowing Joe to strip away not only his composure, but the WWE Championship as well?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd