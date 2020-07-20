scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
COVID19

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend returns to take down Strowman in a cinematic Swamp match

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend returned and took down Braun Strowman in a cinematic Swamp match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 20, 2020 8:11:21 am
wwe extreme rules, extreme rules winners, extreme rules 2020 results, extreme rules results WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend versus Braun Strowman was a non-title match. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend made its return in a non-title match against Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules showdown. In what was hyped as a black-and-white trip to the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt and Strowman’s non-title Swamp Fight was the main event.

It all began with Braun rolled up in his truck, where Bray was waiting in his rocking chair. The slow-moving, psychological Swamp Fight featured also featured a cameo appearance from Sister Abigail (Alexa Bliss) in what was an otherwise promising feud. The match ended when Bray Wyatt was thrown into the swamp, only to resurface as The Fiend before Extreme Rules went off the air.

Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler

McIntyre continued his dominant reign with win over Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre’s countered Ziggler’s superkick with a Claymore to win and probably reiterate this is another sign that WWE sees big things in his future.

Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Elsewhere, The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins had to go to extreme lengths for a win in the first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The contest witnessed a sickening end as Rollins hit his Stomp, leaving Mysterio defenseless for his eye to once again be ground into the steps — this time to the point of extraction, Mysterio received medical attention after one of the most gruesome conclusions in WWE history.

WWE EXTREME RULES RESULTS:

Sasha Banks def. Asuka

Bayley def. Nikki Cross
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. The New Day
Kevin Owens def. Murphy

