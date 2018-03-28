Every time I hear someone say ‘Rusev Day’ it makes me smile: WWE Superstar Rusev

Rusev said that Aiden English is a blessing in disguise. (Source: WWE) Rusev said that Aiden English is a blessing in disguise. (Source: WWE)

WWE Superstar Rusev is one of the best in-ring competitors and also one of the most popular wrestlers on SmackDown Live. Such is his adoration that chants of ‘Rusev Day’ engulfs stadiums across the world the moment he steps inside the arena. In a recent chat over a conference call, the Bulgarian Brute revealed that ‘Rusev Day’ is more than a catchphrase and there is a lot of passion behind it. Stating that he is a multi-national artist the super athlete maintained everytime someone says the words- ‘Rusev Day’ he beams with joy and currently he is having the best time of his career.

“Its more than a cool catchphrase- it’s a mentality and it’s celebrating yourself every day. People understand it and they feel the of passion behind it and that is why the amazing response,” said the former US Champion. “I’m an artist and I have a lot more to offer in this business. I’m not a one-dimensional character. I feel like the WWE Universe sees that and understands it and they’re behind it right now,” he added.

When asked how he feels now considering he came as a heel, Rusev explained the difference in dynamics and said, “It makes me happy- every time I hear someone say Rusev Day it makes me smile. Prior to this, I was the bad guy, the foreigner. But once you get out of it – you have the ability to just have fun – to be you and its just good feeling- it’s the best time of my career, the most fun in my career I have had. People can connect with me and it is really good.”

On working with Aiden English, Rusev said, “He’s a blessing in disguise. He is so good, so talented- he is on another level. When were put together it was supposed to be a joke but they gave us lemons and we turned into lemonade (laughs).”

SURPRISE! @RusevBUL presents @LanaWWE with the gift of song ahead of their next match in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge…but did it work? #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/PM1Grsk4PS — WWE (@WWE) 1 March 2018

Can his wife Lana win the Women’s Championship? “Of course she can. In the women’s division, she has the best in-ring psychology. She just has to push and one day she will click and that will be great,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd