Erick Rowan wanted world’s smallest woman Jyoti Amge in his cage

WWE fans surely felt disappointed when Eric Rowan revealed the mysterious object he carted around in a tiny cage for ages. While many expected it to be something strong and fascinating, it turned out that the 6 ft 8 inch wrestler had a spider locked in it.

However, in a live interaction with Sportskeeda, Rowan revealed his original idea for the cage, which was turned down by WWE.

“All that build for something so trivial was kinda sucky for me,” he added. “Cause we go to work and we put in all these things and you have all these ideas in your head, and then that’s what it is. I sent messages to Heyman. I sent messages to the writers. I wrote out long things about what I thought it should be. Here’s what we could pitch. I had over the top ideas about it.”

Rowan also mentioned that he thought of introducing Jyoti Amge from American Horror Story into the scene, with him acting as her protector, but that also was turned out by the management.

“I’m so large and she would be so small, and delicate. It would show a different side of me to the fans,” Rowan said during the chat.

“Everyone is trying to humanise people in wrestling these days, and I thought the most un-human characters are the best. That’s the most intriguing when you watch a movie. You watch a movie and you see people that you can relate to as being your creepy uncles in prison. That’s interesting to me. And that’s what I like. I like the horrors of the world and how they have feelings as well, but no one can sympathize with them because they’re such horrible people,” he added.

Rowan ended up with a big fake spider in that cage. It wasn’t the reveal that fans were expecting. As it turns out, it wasn’t the reveal that Erick Rowan was looking for either.

