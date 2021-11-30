‘People on other shows say your name…’: Edge talks about CM Punk’s reference about Miz on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results: Edge made his return to WWE television for the first time since being drafted to Raw on Tuesday. It was supposed to be a Rated-R return to the red brand for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, but The Miz was quick to interrupt the occasion.

The A-Lister, flanked by his wife, Maryse, proceeded to demand respect from the WWE Universe fresh off his run on Dancing with the Stars and disparaged WWE for not marketing his return in the same manner as Edge’s.

The Rated-R Superstar hurled some cutting responses The Miz’s way, ultimately challenging The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE history to pick a fight in the squared circle, but Miz did not oblige. Certainly, The Miz and Edge promo battle was the highlight of the show tonight.

“6 months ago I was WWE Champion. When’s the last you held a major title, Edge? Oh, that’s right, you were the opening match when I was main eventing against John Cena at WrestleMania,” said Miz to which Edge responded saying, “You’ve got people on other shows saying your name to get a cheap reaction — you live rent free in a lot of heads.” This comes on the backdrop of Punk referencing MJF being a “less famous Miz”

The meta moment is that Edge put over the Miz by saying people in other companies are dropping his name just to get a cheap pop, but the only reason that line hits at all is because EVERYONE knows what he’s talking about. He basically put over MJF and Punk. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a5fDRtXe3I — Tim Rose Jr. (@TimRoseJr) November 30, 2021

However, the segment also received criticism on social media with netizens deeming it as an obvious attempt by WWE to take a dig at AEW. “I’ve seen people unironically saying Edge and Miz were “copying” MJF and Punk with their promo tonight as if the act of cutting a good promo didn’t exist before it was done last Wednesday. The paranoia and derangement of wrestling Twitter can be scary,” explained Mike Chiari of the Bleacher Report.

Today was Not the first time Miz and Edge have gone back and forth on the mic.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q0JlezScFs — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) November 30, 2021

Kevin Owens def. WWE Champion Big E via disqualification

WWE Champion Big E was eager to get his hands on Kevin Owens in this Raw main event, and the two heavy-hitters slugged it out with Seth Rollins taking it all in from the announce table. After Owens launched a furious attack on The Visionary, an irate Rollins decided to make his presence felt in a more emphatic way by attacking KO and following it up with a Stomp to the WWE Champion.

Because he connected on KO first, Rollins’ plan to prevent Owens from earning a spot in the WWE Day 1 title match backfired, as Owens was declared the winner of the bout as a result of a disqualification and thus inserted into that WWE Championship showdown.

Seth Rollins def. Finn Bálor

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Apollo Crews

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Team Liv def. Team Becks in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match

