Dark Side Of The Ring: Why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants you to watch it

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring television series featuring the life and career of Grizzly Smith.

Recalling his days of pro-wrestling, The Rock shared a clip on Instagram.

“I watched an early cut of this @darksideofthering episode that airs TONIGHT on @vicetv. It’s a very hard watch but man it’s an important one,” the 49-year-old actor captioned the post.

The show’s “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” episode tells viewers about the controversial story of Grizzly Smith. He was a veteran wrestler and was also the father of WWE Hall of Fame Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sam Houston, and former WWE Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin.

“I applaud the Smith family – Jake, Robin, Mike (Sam) – for having the bravery to speak out on the deep pain they experienced as kids – and the motivation to help those who’ve experienced that level of trauma as well,” he said.

“Thanks to my good friends at @vicetv for sending me season3 of DSOTR… And big respect to my squared circle brother, Jake Roberts for his sobriety going on many years now,” Johnson said.

“I’ll always root for my wrestling family/community to overcome challenging odds and win,” he concluded.

The dark side of the ring is a program in a documentary format that is based on true stories and focuses on the darkest stories from the ’90s wrestling era.

The first season aired on April 10, 2019. The second season of the show was released on March 24, 2020. The third and current season of the show dropped on May 6 with 14 episodes.