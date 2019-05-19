Drew McIntyre: A WWE Champion in ‘waiting’ and possibly in making at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre was just 21-years-old when he first signed a contract with WWE, almost 10 years ago. Back then he was a champion-in-waiting with a ceiling so high that chairman Mr. McMahon himself dubbed him “The Chosen One.”

But after a brief spell of success (which led him to the International Championship), things did not work out according to plan as McIntyre’s stint came to an abrupt end in June 2014.

Any other man would have cursed his luck and simply moved on, not McIntyre, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5 slayer from Ayr, Scotland embarked on a worldwide wrestling journey that helped him reinvent himself.

The decision to take a break from the company turned out to be a blessing in disguise for McIntyre as he came back after Wrestlemania 34 fitter, stronger and better than he ever was.

Since the RAW after Wrestlemania 2018 (when McIntyre made his return) the Scotsman has been pushed as one of the top guys in the roster but despite having all the qualities of a star he still does not have the WWE belt around him.

All of that could change if the Scottish superstar can grab the briefcase and become Mr Money in the Bank on Monday.

“I am for sure a champion in waiting and am hoping to win the Money in the Bank and speed up the process. Since I have never had a title shot that MIB contract will guarantee an opportunity whenever I decide the time,” McIntyre told the indianexpress.com.

So does that make him a legitimate threat looming over Seth Rollins or A.J. Styles in the Universal championship picture? “Oh, yea! Seth knows already what I am capable of, I am the last person to beat him before he won the title,” he said.

McIntyre is also a self-proclaimed impatient man and wants success to come early. “I have been very patient and it’s been a year now with zero opportunities. So my patience has run out, and I will win the MIB and cash it in becoming the champion,” he said.

When asked if there is any one particular he would keep his eye upon during the ladder match, he said, “Everybody. Randy Orton has the experience, Ricochet being an incredible flyer. But I consider myself as the biggest threat. getting up that ladder as quickly as possible and getting the contract and cash it in.”

The fact that Money in the Bank briefcase gimmick works far better with a heel than a babyface, and considering current champions Seth Rollins is babyfaces, McIntyre winning sounds about right.