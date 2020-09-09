‘You’re still a big stiff idiot’: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to Tyson Fury

In Frame: English boxing star Tyson Fury and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The tension between English boxing champ Tyson Fury and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre continues to build as both stars engage in an online banter. It all started with Fury sharing a video on Twitter, in which he is seen walking around the streets of Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland,calling out McIntyre.

He then shared a filtered photo looking for the WWE Champion.

McIntyre, who hails from Scotland, responded back to Fury’s message with a five point takedown, trying to make the boxer look foolish. In his response, the WWE Champion clarified that he is from Ayr and not Edinburgh.

Calling the ‘Gypsy King’ an ‘idiot’, McIntyre mocked Fury stating that he now needs to pay rent, since it was unfair to live in someone’s head for free.

1. I’m from Ayr 2. There’s a pandemic. The moment I can come home for my World Title tour we’ll talk in person 3. You’re still a big stiff idiot 4. Stop using filters you weirdo 5. Do you want me to start paying rent? It’s unfair I live in your head for free https://t.co/QedFjIK2ua — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 8, 2020

Since claiming the belt after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year, McIntyre hasn’t returned to Europe and now with the pandemic. However, the cross-promotional fight between two of the biggest names in British combat sports will be a sight to behold.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd