Drew McIntyre responds to Tyson Fury’s challenge, says he’s ‘not a punching bag’

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has responded to Tyson Fury's challenge on Twitter. (Source: File)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre responded to professional boxer Tyson Fury’s weekend challenge on social media on Monday and claimed that he’s “not one of the normal bums”.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, has not had a fight since February and there’s still no date set for him to return to the boxing ring as Deontay Wilder is still in recovery.

Insisting he needs a fight of any kind to keep fit, ‘The Gypsy King’ first challenged McIntyre last week on Twitter, saying, “Drew McIntyre, anytime, anywhere, anyplace, buddy. Let’s get it on.”

On Sunday, Fury accelerated the process and called out McIntyre for a fight.

“I’m thinking about people I want to punch in the face, and the first one that springs to mind is a big fella called, Drew McIntyre,” said the 32-year-old. “Now, Drew, you’ve been having quite a bit to say about me, lately. I would love to punch your face in, honestly.”

McIntyre responded on Twitter on Monday evening where he claimed that he’s pretty confident he could do 12 rounds with Fury’s “pillow fists”.

“I’m not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I’m not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I’m pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ – Your @WWE Champion,” said the caption.

I’m not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I’m not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I’m pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ – Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

McIntyre is currently out of WWE action with a jaw injury after clashing with Randy Orton last Monday. WWE announced on Sunday that the champion has a hairline fracture.

Fury, on the other hand, has previously made an appearance in WWE last year at the Crown Jewel event, where he defeated Braun Strowman by count out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.