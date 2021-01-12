scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tests positive for Covid-19

Drew McIntyre, who was set to face off against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, sent a pre-recorded message to his fans.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 12, 2021 1:09:43 pm
Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. The WWE champion entered quarantine and was not a part of the latest RAW episode.

McIntyre, who was set to face off against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, sent a pre-recorded message to his fans. It is unknown if McIntyre will appear remotely on the show, as has been done with other superstars who have been forced to quarantine during the global pandemic.

If Mcintyre does undergo a two-week quarantine it would effectively mean that the Scotsman would not appear on Raw in-person before Royal Rumble which will be held on January 31.

Despite multiple reported COVID-19 outbreaks that have impacted talent availability, WWE has continued to roll on the show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, the company had issued a statement which read: “WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

“All tapings will go ahead as scheduled with testing beforehand and those that have already tested positive will now isolate.”

All episodes are now being held at the state-of-the-art set – WWE ThunderDome. It has video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, that will take WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level.

WWE ThunderDome will virtually bring fans into the arena via live video on massive LED boards for every Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view event.

