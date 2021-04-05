‘Absolutely surreal’: Drew Mcintyre on journey from Scotland to Wrestlemania

WrestleMania is around the corner and Drew Mcintyre is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on night one of WWE’s annual flagship event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It has been quite a journey for the Scottish Warrior, who left WWE in 2014 but then re-emerged in 2017, before quickly risng to unprecedented heights. Mcintyre’s comeback was bigger than ever, ending with the main event of WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to capture his first WWE Championship.

This year he will be in the main event yet again and even has a mural near Ayr, the place where he grew up in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Literally crazy. I used to travel to Glasgow to get my wrestling action figures. I worked with ICW in Glasgow and spent so much time. To be living my dream and fighting my second Wrestlemania in a row and see my mural in Glasgow is absolutely surreal. I always go back to my journey and remind everyone that it did not happen overnight and tell people that the night is always dark before dawn,” Mcintyre told IndianExpress.com.

For his part, McIntyre is okay with closing the show but said that he also wouldn’t mind opening it.

“I mean, I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is the main event. Let’s be realistic, if you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in the main event, but when you’re fighting for the championship, generally it’s cool to close the show.

“It’s crazy how far we both have come. We both got opportunities at a young age. Outside the company, we had to work hard, build ourselves from scratch. Now we are back on top of our game,” he said.

“We had the chance to face each other and have some big matches and do some cool stuff. I’m very proud of those matches. But now after we worked our way back to WWE, worked our way to the top of the card, worked our way to the main event of WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. Both of us at the top of our game right now, it is so crazy. A 20-year journey a piece to make it happen,” McIntyre concluded.