Drew McIntyre: A stadium full of WWE fans will be overwhelming after pandemic

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley at Backlash. (Source: WWE)

Drew McIntyre continued his destructive title campaign through the WWE landscape after taking down The All Mighty – Bobby Lashley at Backlash on Sunday. Since slaying Brock Lesnar for the title, McIntyre has fought off several challenges from the likes of Big Show, Andrade, Seth Rollins, and King Corbin, leaving all of them stranded in Claymore Country.

Strangely McIntyre’s reign has been unique as both his victories, at WrestleMania and Backlash, have occurred in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and without any live audience or a pop.

Instead of packed arenas, wrestlers are now playing their part in front of empty stadiums and a few of them being taped earlier. It’s a truly surreal sight to behold as the everyday superstars are now facing a black-box theatre production.

But for McIntyre, even without the backing and cheers of his fans, the excitement is still the same as he looks at the bigger picture for now.

However, the champion can’t wait for live-action to return with a packed house where he could possibly get the biggest live pop from a crowd.

“I honestly don’t know. I have thought about it and visualized a lot of times, certain scenarios in my head- especially my upcoming matches. But in that particular situation if its a stadium full of WWE fans they are going to be so loud and it will be overwhelming,” McIntyre told the indianexpress.com.

“I don’t like my feelings to come out on camera too much. It happened a couple of times because sometimes you can’t help it. But I get the feeling that I will be completely overwhelmed,” he explained.

At Backlash, McIntyre delivered what may have been his gutsiest showing as the Champion to preserve his reign against a determined Bobby Lashley. Lana’s late arrival at ringside preceded the end for Lashley’s title bid. With Lana perched on the apron, McIntyre’s headbutt sent Lashley into Lana, who then collided with MVP.

Lashley ate a massive Claymore as soon as he turned around, becoming the latest to fall to the red-hot McIntyre.

