Donald Trump congratulates Triple H as ‘total winner’ on 25-year WWE anniversary

Donald Trump and Triple H. (Source: AP, File) Donald Trump and Triple H. (Source: AP, File)

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to WWE wrestling legend Triple H on Saturday after the latter celebrated the 25th anniversary of his time in WWE on Friday night.

Amidst tackling the threat of the coronavirus pandemic along with Triple H’s father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as an economic advisor, Trump took time out to heap praise on “The Game” on Twitter.

The US President’s congratulatory message was a reply to McMahon’s tweet who had also praised the former world champion for his contributions to the business. The WWE chairman celebrated the occasion on Smackdown where Shawn Michaels joined him to roast Triple H. Later, the 50-year-old wrestler addressed the empty arena to thank all his fans for their support during the last two-and-a-half decades.

Earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had also congratulated Triple H on his milestone appearance. Speaking to The Bump, the Hollywood star said, “There’s some big stuff going down and the big stuff going down is Triple H – 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already.”

“I love you, congratulations, man, on just such an amazing career, but also to, not only an amazing 25 years, but also not only in the ring, but what you’ve done outside of the ring, too, has been unparalleled. We’re kindred spirits. Congratulations on such an amazing 25 years. I look forward to the next 25 years,” he added.

Trump, who previously had Vince’s wife Linda McMahon in his cabinet and hosted WrestleManias IV and V at Trump Plaza, has a long history with the world of wrestling.

