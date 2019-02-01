Dean Ambrose to leave WWE after Wrestlemania 2019

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has turned down a new contract with the WWE and will leave the pro wrestling company once his contract runs out in April. The former member of the Shield will have his final WWE appearance at Wrestlemania 35, which is set to take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium.

The WWE, in a statement on their official website, gave their best wishes to the star performer. “We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” the statement read.

According to reports, Ambrose’s decision has come with him being frustrated over his creative direction. PWInsider cited WWE sources who informed that the Lunatic Fringe was offered a five-year contract worth more than a $1 million a year, but has turned it down over a series of meetings with the management this past week. The reports further suggest that Ambrose could be on the verge of signing up with Cody Rhodes’ led new brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which was launched earlier this month. If true, it would be a huge signing for the brand.

Ambrose, who led the popular Shield faction, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, recently lost his United States title to Bobby Lashley, following which, he appears to have no storyline to build his Wrestlemania journey. He returned from surgery after 9 months last year, following which he went on to become the Raw Tag team Champions along with Rollins, only to betray his partner later.

Ambrose, then, defeated Rollins to become the InterContinental Champion, which he lost just before Royal Rumble, to Lashley on Raw. His rivalry with Rollins appeared to come to a close on Monday Night Raw this week after he suffered a defeat at the hands of the 2019 Royal Rumble Winner.

In his career, Ambrose has won has won the WWE Championship once, InterContinental Championship thrice and the WWE United States Championship one time. He has also won the Raw Tag team Championship twice with Seth Rollins and is only the 8th Grand Slam Champion in the current format. Ambrose also won the Money in the Bank in 2016 which he successfully cashed in to become the World Champion. He was also named as the Breakout Star of the Year for 2013 and 2014 along with the Shield, who also won the Faction of the Year. In 2018, he won the Slammy Award for Best Return.