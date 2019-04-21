Dean Ambrose is in a good place and he will be fine after WWE: Roman Reigns

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions in WWE history but with the exit of the lunatic fringe- Dean Ambrose the tenure of the iconic trio comes to an end. This was after Ambrose had refused to sign a new contract with WWE. However, it is still unclear if Ambrose will be wrestling again for any company or if he is moving on to do something else with his life. But fellow Shield member and former WWE Champion Roman Reigns just wants Ambrose to be happy, thus signifying what true love and friendship is all about.

“Nah, nah, the jokes are over. I want him to be happy and it seems like he’s in a good place and is happy,” Reigns said when asked if he will convince Ambrose to stay with the company.

“That’s the key to life is just be happy. Different material, situations, and objects are going to come and go, but where your heart is and what makes you smile, I think, is the most important thing. Ultimately, that’s all we want for each other,” Reigns was quoted as saying by ewrestlingnews.

“We started out in this crazy world of taking over this mountain, and putting our flags in it, to being able to achieve all those things and now it’s back to the simple things. That’s just keeping a smile on our faces and making sure we’re happy. He’ll be fine,” Reigns added.

Reflecting back on the days when the Shield era began, The Big Dog said, “I get so accustomed now over the years to coming through the curtain, I remember when we first had to come through the curtain, it was like “oh no.” And then it was like, “oh this curtain thing’s nice, waiting in gorilla.”

“But once we go back out, it’s just a different vibe. Especially these last few times, doing it with these guys after everything that The Shield has gone through in the past six years…knowing it’s the last weekend you definitely cherish it a little bit more. Try to soak it in,” he concluded.