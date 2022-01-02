WWE Day 1 2022 Live Updates: Roman Reigns pulled out, new match for Brock Lesnar

WWE Day 1 2022 Live Streaming, Results, Updates.

WWE Day 1 2022 Live Streaming, Results, Updates: Day 1 is WWE’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be the company’s first PPV event to take place on New Year’s Day. The event’s title alludes to its New Year’s scheduling and is WWE’s first PPV to have the New Year’s theme since New Year’s Revolution in 2007.

Notable matches for this event include Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley in a fatal four-way for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship as well as Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

The Usos will defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day while Edge will clash with The Miz. The other matches announced for the show are Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.