WWE adds No DQ to Lesnar vs Reigns, backtracks and reverts back to original stipulation at Crown Jewel

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for one of its annual pay-per-views Crown Jewel on Thursday. This year’s edition has a rather stacked up card with Universal champion Roman Reigns taking on the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and Edge renewing their blood feud in a Hell in a Cell match and Bobby Lashley taking on Da Man Goldberg in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere affair.

During the kickoff show, WWE had added a No Disqualification stipulation to the Universal title bout between Lesnar and Reigns before quickly backtracking and reverting back to the straight up singles match.

However, according to wrestletalk, Reigns and Lesnar had no interest in the stipulation and thereby it was announced as a regular match.

Along with that change, WWE also officially changed the stipulation of Bobby Lashley and Goldberg’s encounter. The match was previously set to be a No Holds Barred match, but will now be a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match.

Expect shenanigans in both matches.

Other matches that have made it onto the card is WWE Champion Big E taking on Drew Mcintyre in what could be Mcintyre’s last chance at claiming the WWE title before being drafted off the Smackdown, the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen’s crown tournament as well as hometown hero Mansoor’s match against former mentor Mustafa Ali.

The Smackdown women’s championship will also be defended in a mouthwatering Triple Threat match that pits champion Becky Lynch against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks while the Raw tag team championships will also be on the line as RK-Bro take on AJ Styles and the colossal Omos.

Full card:

Universal Championship Match- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (Triple Threat Match) – Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

No Holds Barred Match – Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

Hell in a Cell – Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match- Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

King of the Ring Tournament Finals:

Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals:

Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega