Before WWE Crown Jewel, Becky Lynch talks about motherhood and motivation

At SummerSlam 2021, though, Becky Lynch returned in epic fashion, entering the ring after Sasha Banks was deemed unable to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, knocking would-be replacement Carmella out of the ring and overcoming The EST of WWE in an impromptu matchup to become a five-time Women’s Champion.

A short time later, Lynch proved that her star was burning as bright as ever when she was drafted to Raw with the first pick in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Becky Lynch has broken quite few glass ceilings would go on to become the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion in history but the 34-year-old has touched new heights with balancing her work and personal life.

In a recent interview with wwe.com, after delivering her first child, the SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about how she’s dealing with life as a mother and how she actually brought baby Roux to Monday Night Raw, and pulled a double duty.

Being a mother has made Becky Lynch think differently about life.

“One thing I find I look at differently now [that I am mother] is social media and how that affects people, and how it affects young people in particular. You may have noticed but I don’t really post as much anymore, and it’s very much around the narrative of how we empower women to use our voices in an appropriate way, especially when there is so much noise all the time. I think I am very much still trying to figure all that out, but I think anything I do has that much more weight to it now I am a mom.”

She also spoke about how women should trust in themselves.

“I think it is all about being true to yourself and trusting your gut. As women, and as people, we often don’t trust ourselves enough and I don’t know where that comes from. As you grow up, we are always told to be careful, and don’t do this or that, but I do think you have an inner voice that never serves you wrong. I don’t recall ever thinking in my life that I wish I didn’t trust my gut. Once we follow our intuition is always brings us to good places.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel, she said, “Firstly, people can expect me to walk out there still the Smackdown Women’s Champion. In addition to that they can expect a barnstormer of a match.”

“Any time you get myself, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair – three of the best in the industry regardless of gender – you know you are going to be watching something very special and there is no doubt that match will steal the show,” she concluded.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on October 21, 2021, from 9:30 pm (IST).