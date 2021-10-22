WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Roman’s reign continues but Paul Heyman lands in trouble

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: WWE returned to Saudi Arabia on Thursday with the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel. This was the first international event for WWE since Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in February 2020, before the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. The event which began with Edge vs Seth Rollins ended with Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar: Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal title Against Brock Lesnar with the help of the Usos. At one stage, Lesnar had the Universal Championship WON after an F-5 … but there was no referee! The Head of the Table was in trouble at that moment but Paul Heyman threw the title belt between both men and yelled, “You know what to do with it.”

This moment might well boil over into a controversial scenario for Heyman. However, as both men wrestled over the belt before Lesnar ripped it away.

The Usos then ran in, hit a double superkick and Reigns laid out Lesnar with the belt before a second ref ran to the ring to make the count.

Edge def. Seth Rollins via pinfall: In what was a fitting end to the trilogy, Edge beat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell on Thursday. The violent clash witnessed a cracking match where the two athletes used tables, ladders, chairs, chains. The contest was an instant classic as both men went to great lengths to end the night of the opponent.

Seth Rollins’s move to hit a superkick with a chain wrapped around his leg left the audience in awe. However, when Rollins was about to land his stomp on him, Edge reacted by landing a low blow with the chair. Edge then grabbed the chain to lock in the crossface, and just when it looked like Seth was going to tap, Edge let go of the hold in search of a more satisfying ending. Instead, he flipped the script with a stomp to Rollins on the chair for the victory.

EVERYONE SINGING EDGE’S THEME AFTER HIS WIN HE DESERVES! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/sxbVapHThH — tshad SEEING SASHA TODAY (@sashabvnk) October 21, 2021

Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Man retains her title in wild Triple Threat Match against Belair and Banks. Bianca Belair grabbed the early momentum but as the match spilled outside the ring, Big Time Becks wiped out the competition. Banks and Belair fought to get the cover on Lynch with Banks pulling Belair outside the ring, but when The Boss went for the pin, The Man rolled her up and grabbed the bottom rope for an assisted pinfall to retain her title.

Big E def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall to retain the title.

Xavier Woods def. Finn Balor via pinfall to win King of the Ring.

Other Results-

Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley in Falls Count Anywhere

RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos via pinfall to retain the titles.

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali via pinfall.

The Usos def. Hurt Business via pinfall.

Zelina Vega def. Doudrop via pinfall to win the Queen’s Crown tournament.