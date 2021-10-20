WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India, Match Card

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Streaming: WWE Crown Jewel, the final event before the changes of the WWE Draft goes into effect for both Raw and SmackDown, is all set to thrill the fans across the globe. The mega-event will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The third installment of the WWE PPV event has already garnered interest from WWE fans in India, with the highly anticipated in-ring return of WWE superstar, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar after he challenged Roman Reigns at the end of SummerSlam 2021. Both superstars will be seen in the title match of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 with Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship title.



The event also provides for an interesting match card with another championship match where SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will engage in a triple threat bout with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also seek to reclaim his lost WWE title against the current titleholder, Big E, who will defend his title for the first time at a major PPV event, making it an explosive showdown. To make the event more exciting, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will also be seen in a No Holds Barred Match.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (Triple Threat Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

No Holds Barred Match

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

Hell in a Cell

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

When will the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 take place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place on Thursday, 21st October 2021.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 take place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place in Saudi Arabia.

What time does the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 begin?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be preceded by a special edition of the live studio show, WWE Extraaa Dhamaal at 8:30 PM followed by the main event from 9:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

How do I live stream the WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.