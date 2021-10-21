WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Updates: Stipulation changed for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will feature a host of explosive contests with the Beast Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns in the main event. The Universal Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel will be an epic showdown between Reigns and Lesnar and absolute destruction is sure to follow.

The PPV also provides for an interesting match card with another championship match where SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will engage in a triple threat bout with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also seek to reclaim his lost WWE title against the current titleholder, Big E, who will defend his title for the first time at a major PPV event, making it an explosive showdown. To make the event more exciting, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will also be seen in a No Holds Barred Match. Viewers will also witness yet another Raw Tag Team match between SmackDown winners RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and former winners AJ Styles and Omos at the event.

Apart from the above matches, the event will also feature an iconic Hell in a Cell match between long-standing rivals, Edge and Seth Rollins. WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also host the finals of the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament as well as the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’, making it symbolically apt to crown the new King and the Queen at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

