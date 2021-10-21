scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Updates: Stipulation changed for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Streaming, Results, and Updates: Crown Jewel pay-per-view is being held in Saudi Arabia.

October 21, 2021 8:19:02 pm
wwe crown jewel 2021 liveWWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live: A host of brilliant matches are slated tonight. (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will feature a host of explosive contests with the Beast Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns in the main event. The Universal Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel will be an epic showdown between Reigns and Lesnar and absolute destruction is sure to follow.

The PPV also provides for an interesting match card with another championship match where SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will engage in a triple threat bout with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also seek to reclaim his lost WWE title against the current titleholder, Big E, who will defend his title for the first time at a major PPV event, making it an explosive showdown. To make the event more exciting, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will also be seen in a No Holds Barred Match. Viewers will also witness yet another Raw Tag Team match between SmackDown winners RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and former winners AJ Styles and Omos at the event.

Apart from the above matches, the event will also feature an iconic Hell in a Cell match between long-standing rivals, Edge and Seth Rollins. WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also host the finals of the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament as well as the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’, making it symbolically apt to crown the new King and the Queen at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Scroll down for all live updates:

Live Blog

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Updates:

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live: Edge takes on Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell.

WWE Crown Jewel is a professional wrestling event produced by WWE, an American-based promotion. It is broadcast live and available only through pay-per-view (PPV) and the WWE Network. The event was established in 2018 and is one of the company's recurring events that take place in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030; the inaugural Crown Jewel was the second event in this partnership. Crown Jewel has thus far only taken place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

