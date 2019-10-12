Roman Reigns in SmackDown, Becky Lynch to RAW: Complete results of first WWE Draft

The first night of the WWE Draft saw a lot of reshuffling, as Raw roped in Becky Lynch after Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification. The match ended as “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt interrupted the proceedings.

Apart from Lynch, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were the other major picks of Raw, while, Roman Reigns was the highlight pick of SmackDown.

The Fiend too will feature on Friday Night SmackDown. In other developments, Sasha Banks is reunited with best friend and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Lacey Evans is another new member of the SmackDown Women’s division.

Braun Strowman will also feature in SmackDown, while Raw will now witness The KO Show with the addition of Kevin Owens.

SmackDown

– Roman Reigns

– Bray Wyatt

– Sasha Banks

– Braun Strowman

– Lacey Evans

– The Revival

– Lucha House Party

– Heavy Machinery

Raw

– Becky Lynch

– AJ Styles

– Karl Anderson

– Luke Gallows

– Drew McIntyre

– Randy Orton

– Ricochet

– Bobby Lashley

– Alexa Bliss

– Kevin Owens

– Natalya

– The Viking Raiders

– Nikki Cross

– The Street Profits

Here is the list of wrestlers who were not picked on night one of the draft and are expected to get picked in the next episode:

– Cesaro

– Humberto Carrillo

– Akira Tozawa

– Sin Cara

– Eric Young

– EC3

– Chad Gable

– Heath Slater

– Drew Gulak

– The B-Team

– Tamina