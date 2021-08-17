CM Punk’s cryptic message fuels speculation about his return to the ring

CM Punk became the talk of the town in the pro wrestling world again on Tuesday when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, detailing three numbers.

The following was on CM Punk’s Instagram Story today:

2005

2011

2021

Both 2005 and 2011 are years he signed wrestling contracts and logic would tell you he is about to sign a new one in 2021.

Punk hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared ring since his ugly exit from WWE in 2014. But now, after seven years of speculation, the former WWE Champion may finally be on his way back to the squared circle.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp had reported last month that Punk is in “ongoing talks for a return” and that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is “the most likely landing point.”

“I think the landscape currently is much different than when I left,” Punk had said.

“You can play the game where you’re like, ‘Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?’ If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn’t have happened if there was an AEW. Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, ‘Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let’s work this out.’ Or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled [a] star pitcher f****ing going home. They’re not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization,” he had added.

“What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario,” he further added.