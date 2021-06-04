‘Creatively bankrupt’: CM Punk slams WWE, takes a dig at Vince McMahon

Former WWE champion CM Punk has lashed out at the WWE after the company released six wrestlers and said that it is a product that continues to produce ‘trash’.

Responding to a tweet about WWE releasing Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett and its inability to judiciously use talent, Punk tweeted: “It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s…..trash.”

“But people watch it because they like movies. [woman shrugging emoji],” Punk wrote.

Punk also reacted to speculation on a possible WWE sale following today’s release.

Pro wrestling fans will recall that Punk has been openly critical of WWE’s management, especially with his famous pipebomb.