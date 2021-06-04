scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

‘Creatively bankrupt’: CM Punk slams WWE, takes a dig at Vince McMahon

CM took a shot at WWE and deemed it as a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops.

By: Sports Desk |
June 4, 2021 2:17:16 pm
cm punk, wweCM Punk slammed WWE. (Source: WWE)

Former WWE champion CM Punk has lashed out at the WWE after the company released six wrestlers and said that it is a product that continues to produce ‘trash’.

Responding to a tweet about WWE releasing Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett and its inability to judiciously use talent, Punk tweeted: “It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s…..trash.”

“But people watch it because they like movies. [woman shrugging emoji],” Punk wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Punk also reacted to speculation on a possible WWE sale following today’s release.

Pro wrestling fans will recall that Punk has been openly critical of WWE’s management, especially with his famous pipebomb.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 04: Latest News