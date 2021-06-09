CM Punk showers praise on Roman Reigns for heel run in WWE

CM Punk spoke about Roman Reigns and his current run as WWE Universal Champion as a special guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and praised the Big Dog, saying he is “far and away the best guy”.

“A lot of the times the best stuff you also just got to go with the flow with it,” Punk said. “I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example because if we’re talking about the good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, this is the one thing they’re doing right now is Roman Reigns. His character work, his in-ring stuff, it’s all great.

“But I feel like classic WWE, they’re always 5 years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a baby face and they gave him x amount of [WrestleMania] main events and said this is the guy, this is the guy and he never really had his moments until now.”

Punk also spoke about Reign’s initial struggle and said, “Maybe he needed that adversity and that backlash to finally be this guy but this is the one thing they’re doing right,” Punk said. “What can you say bad about what Roman Reigns is doing right now? He’s far and away the best guy they have. When you talk about storylines, in-ring work and all that stuff, right now he’s the total package. For the first time in his career, and I’m not being mean to Roman Reigns, I just feel like he’s finally where they pushed him to be, it just took a minute.”